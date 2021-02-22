Turkish freight operator sparks outrage and inflation fears in Libya

A Turkish freight handling company sparked outrage among Libya’s business community after enforcing a $620 fee for each imported shipping container.

Turkey’s SCK Agency issued a statement warning that shipments headed to Libya without Electronic Cargo Tracking Note (ECTN) documents would be “prohibited from entering Libyan ports, adding: “Starting 1 January 2021, all freights heading towards Libya require getting an ECTN. You can get your ECTN number and certificate from SCK Agency. The Libyan Customs Authority on behalf of the Libyan Ministry of Finance informs all importers, exporters, shipowners, carriers, shipping agents, customs agents, and everyone who uses Libyan ports that the electronic information system ECTN will be officially launched at 1st of January 2021.”

A video was making the rounds on Libyan Facebook news pages yesterday showing a group of businessmen in Tripoli protesting the Turkish move and accusing the Tripoli-based government of “treason” for outsourcing sensitive trade and custom data to a Turkish operator. On 12 February 2021, the Tripoli-based Libyan Customs Authority published a decree issued on 31 January 2021 instructing the directors of the ports of Tripoli, Misrata, Zuwara and Benghazi to commence operating with the ECTN system starting 1 February 2021.

In August 2020, a decree attributed to the Government of National Accord (GNA) allowing the Tripoli-based customs authority to sign a contract with a Turkish company called, SCK Temsilciil Ticmaret Mehmet Kocabasa was leaked online. Multiple Libyan and Arab outlets said at the time that the Turkish firm was owned by an influential Turkish businessmen named Mehmet Kocabasa who was described as “Erdogan’s friend”.

A leaked copy of the contract that had been subsequently signed between the company and GNA’s finance ministry stated that its initial duration was eight years open for extension, and that the Turkish firm will pocket 70 percent of Libya’s ECTN revenues in the first five years and 60 percent in the last three years. Reports in the Libyan press quoted unnamed businessmen who expressed astonishment and concern over GNA’s consent to give 70 percent of Libya’s ECTN revenues to the SCK Agency with only 30 percent going to the Libyan state. Other businessman were quoted as voicing fears that inflation rates might rise in western Libya after the importers there refused to pay the ECTN fee, leaving their goods to pile up at the ports.