LEAKED: Turkey’s long-term strategy in Libya

The Libya Times has obtained credible information from well-informed sources detailing how the regime of Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is planning to establish a full control over Libya.



1 - CAPTURE OIL TERMINALS in Eastern and Southern Libya coupled with DRILLING FOR GAS in Libya’s maritime economic zone.



Emboldened by its rapid territorial gains in Western Libya, the Turkish military yesterday launched a wide-scale ground attack aimed at capturing Eastern Libya’s Oil Crescent region, under the cover of F-16s and Turkish frigates. The Turkish military managed to push eastwards up to the Power Plant of Sirte before retreating to Buwairat Al-Hassoun. Our sources said that the Turkish military remains adamant to capture the Oil Crescent, adding that Erdogan had repeatedly vowed publicly to help the Muslim Brotherhood government in Tripoli to regain control over the oil to enable it to pay for the Turkish military support and to compensate Turkish companies for losses from the cancellation of Gaddafi-era contracts.



One source warned that Erdogan’s military campaign against Eastern Libya is likely to spark what the source had described as “the mother of all civil wars which could easily spill over beyond Libya”.



2 - CONTROL LIBYA’S SOUTHERN BORDERS to blackmail concession from the EU by using the card of illegal migration. A tactic that had been repeatedly used by the Erdogan regime the latest of which in March 2020 when he threatened to allow migrants to mass at Greece's border.



3 – Capture Saif al-Islam Gaddafi to ELIMINATE ANY POTENTIAL COMPETITION TO ITS PUPPET GOVERNMENT. Reports in international press said earlier this month that the International Criminal Court had requested Turkey’s support to capture Gaddafi’s fugitive son, Saif, to be prosecuted in the Hague for alleged war crimes.



4 – With Saif al-Islam out of the picture, our sources had confirmed that Turkey had already reached out to GNA’s international backers requesting their help with the drafting of a new ELECTION LAW AND SETTING UP AN ELECTION COMMISSION tailor-made to ensure the election of what one source has allegedly branded as "MIT’s chief agent, Fathi Bashagha, or another Misratan" as president so that Libya "could be turned into a permanent colony completely under Erdogan’s influence".



One source has pointed out that the MIT [Turkey's external intelligence agency] had launched a wide-scale disinformation operation designed to paint a public image for Baghagha as the “saviour of Libya from militias, corruption and military rule”. The source added: “Hifter created an image for himself as the saviour from terrorism, and the MIT wants to sell Bashagha to the Libyan voters as the modern statesman who would lead Libya toward the state institutions, democracy and the rule of law. If you pay close attention to Bashaga’s statement and media appearances over the last two years you can see that they have been visibly and very carefully choreographed and designed to hammer home this message. ”



5 - CREATE AND PROMOTE A FAKE TURKISH IDENTITY for certain segments of the Libyan population in parts of western Libya based on a fake narrative of history linked to the Ottoman era. One source has said that Turkish state aid and cultural agencies acting as fronts for the MIT had been working towards achieving this goal through investments, promotion of Ottoman-era heritage and Turkish language. Erdogan has repeatedly claimed publicly that there are over one million “Libyan-Turks” whom he claimed cannot be left alone without support.



6 – Declare that the newly-created “Libyan-Turkish” minority requires protection from an alleged hostile majority as PRETEXT JUSTIFYING PERMANENT MILITARY PRESENCE in a tactic similar to that applied in the conflict over Cyprus. One source has explained that the real purpose of this move was providing security protection for the Turkish companies "to facilitate their return to the Libyan market in which they had the lion’s share under the Gaddafi regime".



7 - Bring back the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group (LIFG) and other al-Qaeda linked groups to Darna and elsewhere in Eastern Libya in order to DESTABILIZE EGYPT AND ESTABLISH TRAINING CAMPS FOR HAMAS and other MIT-linked jihadi pawns to bolster Erdogan’s populist Islamist propaganda.



The video below shows one of the Turkish-backed Misratan fighters telling a Qatari TV reporter yesterday that the real purpose of the Turkish military campaign in Libya was to “to reach Gaza”, adding that the “battle is bigger than Libya and against Islam in Yemen and Syria” in which he said that Khalifa Hifter and the Egyptian president were nothing but minor bumps on the road towards Gaza. The second video below documents how Hamas’s signature tunnels had been used during the recent conflict in Tripoli.





linking between Hamas and offshoots of Libya’s LIFG, including the defunct Ansar al-Sharia. In 2020, remnants of the LIFG eastern offshoots such as the Benghazi Revolutionaries Shura Council (BRSC) and the Benghazi Defences Brigades had declared publicly that they were fighting alongside the Turkish military in Tripoli and elsewhere in western Libya.- Marginalize and humiliate the anti-Turkey Libyan Arab population whom one source has warned that they might be subjected to a fate similar to that of the Sunnis in post-Saddam Iraq.