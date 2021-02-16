The National Oil Corporation releases figures of January oil revenues
February 26, 2021

The National Oil Corporation releases figures of January oil revenues

TRIPOLI – The National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced its revenues from oil exports for January 2021. In a press statement, the NOC said that the monthly amount reached USD 1,409,093,619.13, adding that it has been deposited into its account at the Libyan Foreign Bank as per the UN-brokered political agreement.

March 12, 2019

Libya’s only bridge towards stability

Libya should be a prosperous country. It’s a major exporter of oil and natural gas and is blessed with a strategic location and a small homogeneous populace. Unlocking such potential, however, requires stability. An objective which, over the last eight years, has eluded domestic and international efforts due to the absence of one essential ingredient.  

Opinion

Libya’s only bridge towards stability

Libya should be a prosperous country. It’s a major exporter of oil and natural gas and is blessed with a strategic location and a small homogeneous populace. Unlocking such potential, however, requires stability. An objective which, over the last eight years, has eluded domestic and international efforts due to the absence of one essential ingredient.  

Read more

Profiles

Impartial & Authoritativevia
© The Libya Times. All Rights Reserved.