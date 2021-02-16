TRIPOLI – The National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced its revenues from oil exports for January 2021. In a press statement, the NOC said that the monthly amount reached USD 1,409,093,619.13, adding that it has been deposited into its account at the Libyan Foreign Bank as per the UN-brokered political agreement.
Libya should be a prosperous country. It’s a major exporter of oil and natural gas and is blessed with a strategic location and a small homogeneous populace. Unlocking such potential, however, requires stability. An objective which, over the last eight years, has eluded domestic and international efforts due to the absence of one essential ingredient.
Libya should be a prosperous country. It’s a major exporter of oil and natural gas and is blessed with a strategic location and a small homogeneous populace. Unlocking such potential, however, requires stability. An objective which, over the last eight years, has eluded domestic and international efforts due to the absence of one essential ingredient.